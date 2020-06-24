All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2102 E. Solano Dr.

2102 East Solano Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2102 East Solano Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
Amazing ranch style Biltmore home on huge lot with tons of character. Open layout with chef's dream kitchen featuring gas range, stainless steel appliances, wall oven & granite counters. Great room opens to entire wall covered with windows looking out to backyard. Spacious Master Suite with brand new carpet being installed, fireplace, private balcony, walk-in closet & enormous bath with double sinks & separate tub/shower. Backyard has covered patio which leads to indoor sauna. Lush landscaping including grass yard and mature trees give way to fenced private pool. High end home in sought after neighborhood, contact us today! Small dog will be considered, no cats please.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 E. Solano Dr. have any available units?
2102 E. Solano Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 E. Solano Dr. have?
Some of 2102 E. Solano Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 E. Solano Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2102 E. Solano Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 E. Solano Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2102 E. Solano Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2102 E. Solano Dr. offer parking?
No, 2102 E. Solano Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2102 E. Solano Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 E. Solano Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 E. Solano Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2102 E. Solano Dr. has a pool.
Does 2102 E. Solano Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2102 E. Solano Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 E. Solano Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 E. Solano Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
