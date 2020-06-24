2102 E. Solano Dr.

Amenities

Amazing ranch style Biltmore home on huge lot with tons of character. Open layout with chef's dream kitchen featuring gas range, stainless steel appliances, wall oven & granite counters. Great room opens to entire wall covered with windows looking out to backyard. Spacious Master Suite with brand new carpet being installed, fireplace, private balcony, walk-in closet & enormous bath with double sinks & separate tub/shower. Backyard has covered patio which leads to indoor sauna. Lush landscaping including grass yard and mature trees give way to fenced private pool. High end home in sought after neighborhood, contact us today! Small dog will be considered, no cats please.

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.