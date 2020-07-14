All apartments in Phoenix
21 W Tonto St #6 21245090 - Location 028
21 W Tonto St · No Longer Available
Location

21 W Tonto St, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Central City South

Amenities

all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 Bed 1 Bath All utilities included! Downtown & Cozy. Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Remolded 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in central phoenix. Call now to schedule your showing. Sorry NO PETS!!!

Cross Streets: Central & Buckeye Rd.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5857893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 W Tonto St #6 21245090 - Location 028 have any available units?
21 W Tonto St #6 21245090 - Location 028 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 21 W Tonto St #6 21245090 - Location 028 currently offering any rent specials?
21 W Tonto St #6 21245090 - Location 028 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 W Tonto St #6 21245090 - Location 028 pet-friendly?
No, 21 W Tonto St #6 21245090 - Location 028 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 21 W Tonto St #6 21245090 - Location 028 offer parking?
No, 21 W Tonto St #6 21245090 - Location 028 does not offer parking.
Does 21 W Tonto St #6 21245090 - Location 028 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 W Tonto St #6 21245090 - Location 028 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 W Tonto St #6 21245090 - Location 028 have a pool?
No, 21 W Tonto St #6 21245090 - Location 028 does not have a pool.
Does 21 W Tonto St #6 21245090 - Location 028 have accessible units?
No, 21 W Tonto St #6 21245090 - Location 028 does not have accessible units.
Does 21 W Tonto St #6 21245090 - Location 028 have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 W Tonto St #6 21245090 - Location 028 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 W Tonto St #6 21245090 - Location 028 have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 W Tonto St #6 21245090 - Location 028 does not have units with air conditioning.
