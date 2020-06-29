20902 N. 39th St.

Amenities

Terrific 4 bedroom home in Desert Ridge! - Great 4 bedroom/2 bath home in Desert Ridge. Open layout with travertine floors and vaulted ceilings. Nice sized pantry and laundry with washer & dryer included.Formal living room and dining room along with eat in kitchen. Home situated on a cul-de-sac in desirable Wildcat Ridge.Easy access to Hwy 51 and the 101. Enjoy all the benefits of Desert Ridge-dining, shopping & entertainment just minutes away. Close to schools and parks.

-1,782 square feet

-4 bedroom/2 bath

-Washer/dryer included

-Travertine floors, vaulted ceilings

-Close to dining, shopping and more!

-Easy access to the 51 and Loop 101

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Kelly Snyder 480-442-5849.

To view additional properties, visit our website at www.ksrealtyaz.com

KS Sales & Property Management

