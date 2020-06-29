All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:06 AM

20902 N. 39th St.

20902 North 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

20902 North 39th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Terrific 4 bedroom home in Desert Ridge! - Great 4 bedroom/2 bath home in Desert Ridge. Open layout with travertine floors and vaulted ceilings. Nice sized pantry and laundry with washer & dryer included.Formal living room and dining room along with eat in kitchen. Home situated on a cul-de-sac in desirable Wildcat Ridge.Easy access to Hwy 51 and the 101. Enjoy all the benefits of Desert Ridge-dining, shopping & entertainment just minutes away. Close to schools and parks.
-1,782 square feet
-4 bedroom/2 bath
-Washer/dryer included
-Travertine floors, vaulted ceilings
-Close to dining, shopping and more!
-Easy access to the 51 and Loop 101
For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Kelly Snyder 480-442-5849.
To view additional properties, visit our website at www.ksrealtyaz.com
KS Sales & Property Management
An Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

(RLNE5516858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20902 N. 39th St. have any available units?
20902 N. 39th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 20902 N. 39th St. currently offering any rent specials?
20902 N. 39th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20902 N. 39th St. pet-friendly?
No, 20902 N. 39th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 20902 N. 39th St. offer parking?
No, 20902 N. 39th St. does not offer parking.
Does 20902 N. 39th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20902 N. 39th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20902 N. 39th St. have a pool?
No, 20902 N. 39th St. does not have a pool.
Does 20902 N. 39th St. have accessible units?
No, 20902 N. 39th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 20902 N. 39th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20902 N. 39th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20902 N. 39th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 20902 N. 39th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
