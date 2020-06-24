20831 N. 2nd Avenue

Amenities

Conveniently located, North Phoenix - Located just North of the 101 between I-17 and the 51 freeway, this house offers quick and convenient access to Desert Ridge Mall, Deer Valley Airport, Petsmart corporate offices and American Express offices just to name a few. All 3 bedrooms located upstairs plus a loft that would be perfect for a home office or den. Breakfast counter and dining area in the kitchen, comfortable formal living area plus cozy wood burning fireplace in the family room. Low maintenance graveled front yard and grassy area to enjoy in the backyard.



No Pets Allowed



