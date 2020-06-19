207 W Clarendon 17G

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

2 BR / 2BA CENTRAL CORRIDOR CONDO WITH HISTORIC VIEWS! - If you have been waiting for the ultimate view condo in the ultra hip central corridor, then wait no longer! This 17th floor 2 Bed / 2 Bath condo boasts magnificent views of the Downtown Phoenix Skyline and South Mountain beyond. Total access to building gym, pool, spa, tennis court, laundry, and clubhouse. Just a block to the light-rail you're only minutes to the fantastic restaurants, nightlife, sports, shopping and entertainment of downtown Phoenix.



The 22 story Executive Towers is a magnificent melding of art and architecture designed by Modernist Architect Al Beadle. In 1963 this perfect symbolism of Mid-century Modernism brought to Phoenix the ultimate in glamour and security of high-rise living. Prestige, privacy, perfection - without extravagance. Your Luxury Home in the Sky! The imaginative structure provides superb personal surroundings, private recreation area, private parking garage and a unique combination of facilities and services specifically designed for privacy, quiet security and comfort. On the National Register of Historic Places the Executive Towers takes you back in time without sacrificing the comforts of today. The beautiful recreation area is dominated by the luxurious 105 by 41 foot swimming pool, 40 foot diameter Concrete Expressionist Umbrella by Al Beadle and Sgraffito by Milton Tuttle on the parking garage further fusing function, art and architecture.



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $1,650 + tax

Security Deposit - $1,650

Application Fee - $45/Adult

Admin Fee - $100

Pet Fee - $250



Call to set up a private viewing!



Michael Brooks

602-751-1721

E & G Real Estate Services

michael@eandgrealestate.com



