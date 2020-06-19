All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 207 W Clarendon 17G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
207 W Clarendon 17G
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:51 AM

207 W Clarendon 17G

207 W Clarendon Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Central Avenue Corridor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

207 W Clarendon Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Central Avenue Corridor

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
2 BR / 2BA CENTRAL CORRIDOR CONDO WITH HISTORIC VIEWS! - If you have been waiting for the ultimate view condo in the ultra hip central corridor, then wait no longer! This 17th floor 2 Bed / 2 Bath condo boasts magnificent views of the Downtown Phoenix Skyline and South Mountain beyond. Total access to building gym, pool, spa, tennis court, laundry, and clubhouse. Just a block to the light-rail you're only minutes to the fantastic restaurants, nightlife, sports, shopping and entertainment of downtown Phoenix.

The 22 story Executive Towers is a magnificent melding of art and architecture designed by Modernist Architect Al Beadle. In 1963 this perfect symbolism of Mid-century Modernism brought to Phoenix the ultimate in glamour and security of high-rise living. Prestige, privacy, perfection - without extravagance. Your Luxury Home in the Sky! The imaginative structure provides superb personal surroundings, private recreation area, private parking garage and a unique combination of facilities and services specifically designed for privacy, quiet security and comfort. On the National Register of Historic Places the Executive Towers takes you back in time without sacrificing the comforts of today. The beautiful recreation area is dominated by the luxurious 105 by 41 foot swimming pool, 40 foot diameter Concrete Expressionist Umbrella by Al Beadle and Sgraffito by Milton Tuttle on the parking garage further fusing function, art and architecture.

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $1,650 + tax
Security Deposit - $1,650
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $100
Pet Fee - $250

Call to set up a private viewing!

Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
michael@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE5125477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 W Clarendon 17G have any available units?
207 W Clarendon 17G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 W Clarendon 17G have?
Some of 207 W Clarendon 17G's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 W Clarendon 17G currently offering any rent specials?
207 W Clarendon 17G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 W Clarendon 17G pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 W Clarendon 17G is pet friendly.
Does 207 W Clarendon 17G offer parking?
Yes, 207 W Clarendon 17G offers parking.
Does 207 W Clarendon 17G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 W Clarendon 17G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 W Clarendon 17G have a pool?
Yes, 207 W Clarendon 17G has a pool.
Does 207 W Clarendon 17G have accessible units?
No, 207 W Clarendon 17G does not have accessible units.
Does 207 W Clarendon 17G have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 W Clarendon 17G does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College