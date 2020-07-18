All apartments in Phoenix
2048 North 49th Place

2048 North 49th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2048 North 49th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous renovated one bedroom, one bath apartment home in small community ready for lease. Spacious living room, large upgraded kitchen featuring quartz counter tops, stainless kitchen appliances. Apartment home comes with vinyl flooring,, full size washer and dryer and large restroom with linen closets. SRP electric ** $50.00 per month surcharge for water trash and sewer.
HUGE BEDROOM!! Large walk in closet.
Private back patio and stack washer dryer in unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2048 North 49th Place have any available units?
2048 North 49th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2048 North 49th Place have?
Some of 2048 North 49th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2048 North 49th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2048 North 49th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2048 North 49th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2048 North 49th Place is pet friendly.
Does 2048 North 49th Place offer parking?
No, 2048 North 49th Place does not offer parking.
Does 2048 North 49th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2048 North 49th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2048 North 49th Place have a pool?
No, 2048 North 49th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2048 North 49th Place have accessible units?
No, 2048 North 49th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2048 North 49th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2048 North 49th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
