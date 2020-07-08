All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 2038 West Cactus Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
2038 West Cactus Road
Last updated May 11 2020 at 8:45 PM

2038 West Cactus Road

2038 West Cactus Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2038 West Cactus Road, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 2 bedrooms and 1 bath home is now available for move-in! Great living room has with vinyl wood flooring and huge floor to ceiling windows for natural light! Galley style kitchen with beautiful white cabinets! Appliances will be installed on move in day! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2038 West Cactus Road have any available units?
2038 West Cactus Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2038 West Cactus Road currently offering any rent specials?
2038 West Cactus Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2038 West Cactus Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2038 West Cactus Road is pet friendly.
Does 2038 West Cactus Road offer parking?
No, 2038 West Cactus Road does not offer parking.
Does 2038 West Cactus Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2038 West Cactus Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2038 West Cactus Road have a pool?
No, 2038 West Cactus Road does not have a pool.
Does 2038 West Cactus Road have accessible units?
No, 2038 West Cactus Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2038 West Cactus Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2038 West Cactus Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2038 West Cactus Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2038 West Cactus Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zazu Apartments
1502 East Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College