Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:16 AM

2028 North 26th Place

2028 North 26th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2028 North 26th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Sunset Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit centrally located off of McDowel and the 51 Freeway! This property has gorgeous tile through out, newer appliances, and newer interior paint and more! This is a remodeled unit with a fenced Private Back Yard and a nice Covered patio. Ceramic Tile Through The Living Room and Kitchen, newer interior doors, and more! Close To Down Town Bus Line and Lots Of Shopping! Creighton Elementary School, North High School. Utilities are APS and SW Gas. Includes Water, Sewer, and Trash!! This one won't last long at this price! Contact AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@brewerstrattonpm.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $812.50, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 North 26th Place have any available units?
2028 North 26th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2028 North 26th Place currently offering any rent specials?
2028 North 26th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 North 26th Place pet-friendly?
No, 2028 North 26th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2028 North 26th Place offer parking?
No, 2028 North 26th Place does not offer parking.
Does 2028 North 26th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 North 26th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 North 26th Place have a pool?
No, 2028 North 26th Place does not have a pool.
Does 2028 North 26th Place have accessible units?
No, 2028 North 26th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 North 26th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2028 North 26th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2028 North 26th Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2028 North 26th Place has units with air conditioning.

