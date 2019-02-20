2028 North 26th Place

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit centrally located off of McDowel and the 51 Freeway! This property has gorgeous tile through out, newer appliances, and newer interior paint and more! This is a remodeled unit with a fenced Private Back Yard and a nice Covered patio. Ceramic Tile Through The Living Room and Kitchen, newer interior doors, and more! Close To Down Town Bus Line and Lots Of Shopping! Creighton Elementary School, North High School. Utilities are APS and SW Gas. Includes Water, Sewer, and Trash!! This one won't last long at this price! Contact AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@brewerstrattonpm.com



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $812.50, Available Now

