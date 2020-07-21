All apartments in Phoenix
2027 West Chambers Street
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:46 PM

2027 West Chambers Street · No Longer Available
Location

2027 West Chambers Street, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Park Phoenix

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.30% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 West Chambers Street have any available units?
2027 West Chambers Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2027 West Chambers Street currently offering any rent specials?
2027 West Chambers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 West Chambers Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2027 West Chambers Street is pet friendly.
Does 2027 West Chambers Street offer parking?
No, 2027 West Chambers Street does not offer parking.
Does 2027 West Chambers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2027 West Chambers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 West Chambers Street have a pool?
No, 2027 West Chambers Street does not have a pool.
Does 2027 West Chambers Street have accessible units?
No, 2027 West Chambers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 West Chambers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2027 West Chambers Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2027 West Chambers Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2027 West Chambers Street does not have units with air conditioning.
