Phoenix, AZ
20214 N 33RD Place
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:56 AM

20214 N 33RD Place

20214 North 33rd Place · No Longer Available
Phoenix
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

20214 North 33rd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
IMMACULATE HOME LOOKING FOR GREAT FUSSY TENANT(S) WHO WILL TREAT THIS HOME AS IF IT WERE THEIR OWN. Wood shutters, high efficiency dual pane windows, ceramic tile through-out except for Bedroom 2 & 3. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, pantry, refrigerator, washer & dryer. Synthetic grass backyard. Newer AC unit. Home is next to green belt Landlord prefers no dogs, but will consider. NO CATS ALLOWED. This home will be the nicest, cleanest rentals on the market and also your people will have a great Landlord!!! NO SMOKING IN HOUSE OR GARAGE. Tenant will be responsible for removing weeds front & back. Tenant to provide Landlord with Renters Insurance documentation, prior to moving into property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20214 N 33RD Place have any available units?
20214 N 33RD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20214 N 33RD Place have?
Some of 20214 N 33RD Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20214 N 33RD Place currently offering any rent specials?
20214 N 33RD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20214 N 33RD Place pet-friendly?
No, 20214 N 33RD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 20214 N 33RD Place offer parking?
Yes, 20214 N 33RD Place offers parking.
Does 20214 N 33RD Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20214 N 33RD Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20214 N 33RD Place have a pool?
No, 20214 N 33RD Place does not have a pool.
Does 20214 N 33RD Place have accessible units?
No, 20214 N 33RD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 20214 N 33RD Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 20214 N 33RD Place does not have units with dishwashers.
