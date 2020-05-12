20214 N 33RD Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

IMMACULATE HOME LOOKING FOR GREAT FUSSY TENANT(S) WHO WILL TREAT THIS HOME AS IF IT WERE THEIR OWN. Wood shutters, high efficiency dual pane windows, ceramic tile through-out except for Bedroom 2 & 3. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, pantry, refrigerator, washer & dryer. Synthetic grass backyard. Newer AC unit. Home is next to green belt Landlord prefers no dogs, but will consider. NO CATS ALLOWED. This home will be the nicest, cleanest rentals on the market and also your people will have a great Landlord!!! NO SMOKING IN HOUSE OR GARAGE. Tenant will be responsible for removing weeds front & back. Tenant to provide Landlord with Renters Insurance documentation, prior to moving into property.