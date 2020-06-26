All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

2008 N 78TH Avenue

2008 North 78th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2008 North 78th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautifully maintained 1,800 SQ FT 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a loft. This home is highly energy efficient utilizing solar power that significantly reduces electricity bill; tenant will contribute $50 monthly to solar lease. Bamboo wood flooring throughout first floor, spacious kitchen, & separate dining/eating area. Open great room floor plan, large living room with charming private patio area outside. Upstairs master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet. Master bathroom has double sinks. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with generous counter space. This community is very well kept with large community pool, play areas & ramadas. Owner prefers no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 N 78TH Avenue have any available units?
2008 N 78TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 N 78TH Avenue have?
Some of 2008 N 78TH Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 N 78TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2008 N 78TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 N 78TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2008 N 78TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2008 N 78TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2008 N 78TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 2008 N 78TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 N 78TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 N 78TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2008 N 78TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 2008 N 78TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2008 N 78TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 N 78TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2008 N 78TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
