2008 N 78TH Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Beautifully maintained 1,800 SQ FT 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a loft. This home is highly energy efficient utilizing solar power that significantly reduces electricity bill; tenant will contribute $50 monthly to solar lease. Bamboo wood flooring throughout first floor, spacious kitchen, & separate dining/eating area. Open great room floor plan, large living room with charming private patio area outside. Upstairs master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet. Master bathroom has double sinks. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with generous counter space. This community is very well kept with large community pool, play areas & ramadas. Owner prefers no pets.