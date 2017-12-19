20 N 27TH Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Phenomenal Phoenix Rental! 3 Bed/2Bath Completely remodeled! SOLAR PANELS for tenant's use, low, low electric bills! Huge front and back yard in the heart of the city. Freeway access to both the I17 & I10 close by. This unit also boasts a 2 car garage, RV gate, brand new AC, and much more! This is a must see! Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!