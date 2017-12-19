All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:44 AM

20 N 27TH Drive

20 North 27th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20 North 27th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Westland Homesites

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Phenomenal Phoenix Rental! 3 Bed/2Bath Completely remodeled! SOLAR PANELS for tenant's use, low, low electric bills! Huge front and back yard in the heart of the city. Freeway access to both the I17 & I10 close by. This unit also boasts a 2 car garage, RV gate, brand new AC, and much more! This is a must see! Property Management and Listing Agent Closed Weekends & Holidays. Please contact your real estate agent to view. If you are not working with an agent we will assign one to you, thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 N 27TH Drive have any available units?
20 N 27TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 N 27TH Drive have?
Some of 20 N 27TH Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 N 27TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20 N 27TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 N 27TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20 N 27TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 20 N 27TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20 N 27TH Drive offers parking.
Does 20 N 27TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 N 27TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 N 27TH Drive have a pool?
No, 20 N 27TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20 N 27TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 20 N 27TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20 N 27TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 N 27TH Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

