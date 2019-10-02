1911 E LAWRENCE Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

This home was completely remodeled with a professional designer. The den is furnished with twin beds. Warm and contemporary with wood floors throughout and designer paint. The large kitchen features silestone counters, large pantry and a wine fridge. Large master bedroom bath features cut stone floors, double sink island and a huge shower for two. Two closets in master. Entertainers backyard features a sparkling pool synthetic lawn and covered patio. There is an additional play/flex/office room. Cut stone floors & custom cabinets in guest bath. The large two bedrooms have large closets. On Cul-de-sac. Squaw Peak Views. A block walk to AWESOME Granada Park-tennis, lakes, playgrounds. Great neighbors; close to freeway and downtown. No HOA. **CALL OR TEXT FOR SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS.