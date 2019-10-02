All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:12 AM

1911 E LAWRENCE Road

1911 East Lawrence Road · No Longer Available
Location

1911 East Lawrence Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
This home was completely remodeled with a professional designer. The den is furnished with twin beds. Warm and contemporary with wood floors throughout and designer paint. The large kitchen features silestone counters, large pantry and a wine fridge. Large master bedroom bath features cut stone floors, double sink island and a huge shower for two. Two closets in master. Entertainers backyard features a sparkling pool synthetic lawn and covered patio. There is an additional play/flex/office room. Cut stone floors & custom cabinets in guest bath. The large two bedrooms have large closets. On Cul-de-sac. Squaw Peak Views. A block walk to AWESOME Granada Park-tennis, lakes, playgrounds. Great neighbors; close to freeway and downtown. No HOA. **CALL OR TEXT FOR SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 E LAWRENCE Road have any available units?
1911 E LAWRENCE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 E LAWRENCE Road have?
Some of 1911 E LAWRENCE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 E LAWRENCE Road currently offering any rent specials?
1911 E LAWRENCE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 E LAWRENCE Road pet-friendly?
No, 1911 E LAWRENCE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1911 E LAWRENCE Road offer parking?
No, 1911 E LAWRENCE Road does not offer parking.
Does 1911 E LAWRENCE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 E LAWRENCE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 E LAWRENCE Road have a pool?
Yes, 1911 E LAWRENCE Road has a pool.
Does 1911 E LAWRENCE Road have accessible units?
No, 1911 E LAWRENCE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 E LAWRENCE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 E LAWRENCE Road has units with dishwashers.
