All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 18804 N 33RD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
18804 N 33RD Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

18804 N 33RD Drive

18804 North 33rd Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18804 North 33rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunning remodeled rental. Pictures say it all, this property is not your typical rental. Well cared for, updated inside, this one is ready for move in. Available 2/1/2020. Call today before this one is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18804 N 33RD Drive have any available units?
18804 N 33RD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18804 N 33RD Drive have?
Some of 18804 N 33RD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18804 N 33RD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18804 N 33RD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18804 N 33RD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18804 N 33RD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18804 N 33RD Drive offer parking?
No, 18804 N 33RD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18804 N 33RD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18804 N 33RD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18804 N 33RD Drive have a pool?
No, 18804 N 33RD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18804 N 33RD Drive have accessible units?
No, 18804 N 33RD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18804 N 33RD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18804 N 33RD Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Cordoba Apartments
4520 Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College