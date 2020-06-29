All apartments in Phoenix
18633 N 14th Place
18633 N 14th Place

18633 North 14th Place · No Longer Available
Location

18633 North 14th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN NORTH PHOENIX *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1187 square feet and is located in North Phoenix, right next to North Canyon High School. The interior features a split floor plan with a living room, eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar, master bedroom with a walk in closet and double sinks in the bathroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, wood and ceramic tile flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups inside the garage. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and desert landscaping in front and back yards.

Cross streets: 16th St and Union Hills
Directions: North on 16th St - West on Rockwood Dr - Left onto 14th Pl to property.

(RLNE2499291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18633 N 14th Place have any available units?
18633 N 14th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18633 N 14th Place have?
Some of 18633 N 14th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18633 N 14th Place currently offering any rent specials?
18633 N 14th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18633 N 14th Place pet-friendly?
No, 18633 N 14th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18633 N 14th Place offer parking?
Yes, 18633 N 14th Place offers parking.
Does 18633 N 14th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18633 N 14th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18633 N 14th Place have a pool?
No, 18633 N 14th Place does not have a pool.
Does 18633 N 14th Place have accessible units?
No, 18633 N 14th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18633 N 14th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 18633 N 14th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
