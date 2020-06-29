18633 N 14th Place

Amenities

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN NORTH PHOENIX *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1187 square feet and is located in North Phoenix, right next to North Canyon High School. The interior features a split floor plan with a living room, eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar, master bedroom with a walk in closet and double sinks in the bathroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, wood and ceramic tile flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups inside the garage. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio and desert landscaping in front and back yards.



Cross streets: 16th St and Union Hills

Directions: North on 16th St - West on Rockwood Dr - Left onto 14th Pl to property.



