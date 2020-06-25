18621 N 34TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill

Nicely Updated, 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse In The Highly Sought-After Granville Community, Which Offers A Park-Like Setting With Mature Trees, Lush Grass, Community BBQ's And A Large Sparkling Community Pool. This Home Features 2 Large Bedrooms With Good Sized Closets, En-Suite Bath at Master Bedroom, 2nd Full Bath Upstairs And A Convenient Half-Bath On The First Floor. You Will Love The Stainless Appliances, Full-Size Washer & Dryer In The Home As Well As Solid Surface Flooring (NO Carpet). You Will Have A Prime Location Courtyard Facing Unit With No One Above Or Below You! A Private, Enclosed Patio With Additional Storage And Covered Parking Can All Be Yours! You Cannot Beat Granville's Location; Just Minutes To Both I-17 And The Loop 101 For Quick Valley Commuting.