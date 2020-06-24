All apartments in Phoenix
18416 N 46TH Place
18416 N 46TH Place

18416 N 46th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

18416 N 46th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Charming home with modern, neutral colors, new carpet, living/dining and family room with dual fireplace. Kitchen overlooking family room, new stainless refrigerator, washer/dryer included and inside laundry room. Guest bathroom downstairs for convenience. Patio overlooking grass backyard, shading trees and palm trees. Master and two bedrooms upstairs with desk nook, vaulted ceilings and walk in closet, separate tub and shower, dual sinks in Master. Community has large greenbelt. Close to the 51 and 101 freeways, Mayo Hospital, Desert Ridge, Kierland for great dining and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18416 N 46TH Place have any available units?
18416 N 46TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18416 N 46TH Place have?
Some of 18416 N 46TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18416 N 46TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
18416 N 46TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18416 N 46TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 18416 N 46TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18416 N 46TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 18416 N 46TH Place offers parking.
Does 18416 N 46TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18416 N 46TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18416 N 46TH Place have a pool?
No, 18416 N 46TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 18416 N 46TH Place have accessible units?
No, 18416 N 46TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18416 N 46TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18416 N 46TH Place has units with dishwashers.
