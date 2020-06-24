18416 N 46TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Charming home with modern, neutral colors, new carpet, living/dining and family room with dual fireplace. Kitchen overlooking family room, new stainless refrigerator, washer/dryer included and inside laundry room. Guest bathroom downstairs for convenience. Patio overlooking grass backyard, shading trees and palm trees. Master and two bedrooms upstairs with desk nook, vaulted ceilings and walk in closet, separate tub and shower, dual sinks in Master. Community has large greenbelt. Close to the 51 and 101 freeways, Mayo Hospital, Desert Ridge, Kierland for great dining and shopping.