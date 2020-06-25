1823 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely updated 5 bed 3 bath house with a fenced yard, RV or trailer parking, and a 2 car garage. This house has 18'' tile throughout, newer oak cabinets, remodeled bathrooms, double pane windows, central heat and A/C, ceiling fans, etc. It is in a great location close to downtown Phoenix, Camelback area, and the 17 and 10 freeways for an easy commute to North Phoenix, Tempe, or Scottsdale. It is right in the north central corridor north of downtown by all the new restaurants, night life, etc.