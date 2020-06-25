All apartments in Phoenix
1823 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

1823 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue

1823 West Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1823 West Fairmount Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015
North Encanto

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nicely updated 5 bed 3 bath house with a fenced yard, RV or trailer parking, and a 2 car garage. This house has 18'' tile throughout, newer oak cabinets, remodeled bathrooms, double pane windows, central heat and A/C, ceiling fans, etc. It is in a great location close to downtown Phoenix, Camelback area, and the 17 and 10 freeways for an easy commute to North Phoenix, Tempe, or Scottsdale. It is right in the north central corridor north of downtown by all the new restaurants, night life, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have any available units?
1823 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1823 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have?
Some of 1823 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1823 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1823 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1823 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1823 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue offers parking.
Does 1823 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have a pool?
No, 1823 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1823 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1823 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1823 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
