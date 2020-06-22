All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1812 West Morten Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1812 West Morten Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1812 West Morten Avenue

1812 West Morten Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1812 West Morten Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,579 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 West Morten Avenue have any available units?
1812 West Morten Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 West Morten Avenue have?
Some of 1812 West Morten Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 West Morten Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1812 West Morten Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 West Morten Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 West Morten Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1812 West Morten Avenue offer parking?
No, 1812 West Morten Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1812 West Morten Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 West Morten Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 West Morten Avenue have a pool?
No, 1812 West Morten Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1812 West Morten Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1812 West Morten Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 West Morten Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 West Morten Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College