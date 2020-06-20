1810 W BONANZA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool hot tub tennis court

DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GORGEOUS HOME!!!This fully upgraded and beautifully appointed home has 3 bedrooms plus an office/den and 2 bathrooms. This home also comes with amazing appliances including a Stainless steel refrigerator and a high-end washer & dryer set. This stunning home is just minutes away from a spacious community center club house along with tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds, hiking trails, bike paths, fitness center, as well as two pools and a spa within the community. This home also has an amazing backyard to relax in after a hard days work. Have peace of mind living in a gated community where you know only the people that live in the community can get in. This home is a real gem and a must see so don't miss out because it won't last long...