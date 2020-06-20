All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

1810 W BONANZA Drive

1810 West Bonanza Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1810 West Bonanza Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GORGEOUS HOME!!!This fully upgraded and beautifully appointed home has 3 bedrooms plus an office/den and 2 bathrooms. This home also comes with amazing appliances including a Stainless steel refrigerator and a high-end washer & dryer set. This stunning home is just minutes away from a spacious community center club house along with tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds, hiking trails, bike paths, fitness center, as well as two pools and a spa within the community. This home also has an amazing backyard to relax in after a hard days work. Have peace of mind living in a gated community where you know only the people that live in the community can get in. This home is a real gem and a must see so don't miss out because it won't last long...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 W BONANZA Drive have any available units?
1810 W BONANZA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 W BONANZA Drive have?
Some of 1810 W BONANZA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 W BONANZA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1810 W BONANZA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 W BONANZA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1810 W BONANZA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1810 W BONANZA Drive offer parking?
No, 1810 W BONANZA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1810 W BONANZA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810 W BONANZA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 W BONANZA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1810 W BONANZA Drive has a pool.
Does 1810 W BONANZA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1810 W BONANZA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 W BONANZA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 W BONANZA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
