1810 W BONANZA Drive

Amenities
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GORGEOUS HOME!!!This fully upgraded and beautifully appointed home has 3 bedrooms plus an office/den and 2 bathrooms. This home also comes with amazing appliances including a Stainless steel refrigerator and a high-end washer & dryer set. This stunning home is just minutes away from a spacious community center club house along with tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds, hiking trails, bike paths, fitness center, as well as two pools and a spa within the community. This home also has an amazing backyard to relax in after a hard days work. Have peace of mind living in a gated community where you know only the people that live in the community can get in. This home is a real gem and a must see so don't miss out because it won't last long...