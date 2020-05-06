All apartments in Phoenix
Location

1810 North Laurel Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Fairview Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully restored historic 1930's home includes great kitchen with custom wood cabinets, butcher block counter tops, and restored vintage O'keefe & Merritt gas stove. There is authentic linoleum flooring in kitchen and laundry room with newer washer and dryer. The bathroom is redone with vintage style ceramic tile and vintage fixtures. There is original polished cement flooring throughout, original doors, and vintage fixtures and hardware throughout. The bedrooms have wonderful coved ceilings. Large covered patio in the rear of the home, and expansive brick patio in the front. There is a detached out building with French doors in the backyard which is great for storage. The carport is spacious and the driveway is good for extra parking. Pleasure to see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 N LAUREL Avenue have any available units?
1810 N LAUREL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 N LAUREL Avenue have?
Some of 1810 N LAUREL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 N LAUREL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1810 N LAUREL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 N LAUREL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1810 N LAUREL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1810 N LAUREL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1810 N LAUREL Avenue offers parking.
Does 1810 N LAUREL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810 N LAUREL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 N LAUREL Avenue have a pool?
No, 1810 N LAUREL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1810 N LAUREL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1810 N LAUREL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 N LAUREL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1810 N LAUREL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
