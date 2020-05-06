1810 N LAUREL Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Beautifully restored historic 1930's home includes great kitchen with custom wood cabinets, butcher block counter tops, and restored vintage O'keefe & Merritt gas stove. There is authentic linoleum flooring in kitchen and laundry room with newer washer and dryer. The bathroom is redone with vintage style ceramic tile and vintage fixtures. There is original polished cement flooring throughout, original doors, and vintage fixtures and hardware throughout. The bedrooms have wonderful coved ceilings. Large covered patio in the rear of the home, and expansive brick patio in the front. There is a detached out building with French doors in the backyard which is great for storage. The carport is spacious and the driveway is good for extra parking. Pleasure to see!