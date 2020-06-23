All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 22 2019 at 7:43 AM

1805 E. Marco Polo Rd.

1805 East Marco Polo Road · No Longer Available
Location

1805 East Marco Polo Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SOLAR PANELS REDUCE ELECTRIC BILL BY HUNDREDS EACH MONTH!! Incredible luxury property tucked away in a small upscale gated community on a scenic hill. Home is loaded with amenities including a 3-car garage, vaulted 18 foot ceilings, 4 bedrooms + loft & a chef's dream kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, back splash & stainless steel appliances. Downstairs master suite includes private exit to backyard, walk-in closet with built-ins & a bathroom with double sinks & separate tub/shower. Resort like backyard with gazebo, high end tile finishes, covered patio & sparkling pool with water feature. All of this in the small Morningside Park gated community with less than 25 luxury properties. Incredible North Phoenix location just minutes from Desert Ridge & North Scottsdale! Pool maintenance included in rent.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 E. Marco Polo Rd. have any available units?
1805 E. Marco Polo Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 E. Marco Polo Rd. have?
Some of 1805 E. Marco Polo Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 E. Marco Polo Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1805 E. Marco Polo Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 E. Marco Polo Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1805 E. Marco Polo Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1805 E. Marco Polo Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1805 E. Marco Polo Rd. offers parking.
Does 1805 E. Marco Polo Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1805 E. Marco Polo Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 E. Marco Polo Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 1805 E. Marco Polo Rd. has a pool.
Does 1805 E. Marco Polo Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1805 E. Marco Polo Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 E. Marco Polo Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 E. Marco Polo Rd. has units with dishwashers.
