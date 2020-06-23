1805 E. Marco Polo Rd.

Amenities
SOLAR PANELS REDUCE ELECTRIC BILL BY HUNDREDS EACH MONTH!! Incredible luxury property tucked away in a small upscale gated community on a scenic hill. Home is loaded with amenities including a 3-car garage, vaulted 18 foot ceilings, 4 bedrooms + loft & a chef's dream kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, back splash & stainless steel appliances. Downstairs master suite includes private exit to backyard, walk-in closet with built-ins & a bathroom with double sinks & separate tub/shower. Resort like backyard with gazebo, high end tile finishes, covered patio & sparkling pool with water feature. All of this in the small Morningside Park gated community with less than 25 luxury properties. Incredible North Phoenix location just minutes from Desert Ridge & North Scottsdale! Pool maintenance included in rent.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.