18040 N 24TH Place

Fantastic Townhouse close to Shopping, Dining, & 101! Neutral palette throughout, beautiful tiled floors, rounded archways, window blinds, & skylight in dining area. French doors to patio from great room w/built-in shelves & wood plank floor. Stylish kitchen counters, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, & plenty of white wood cabinets w/hardware. Bright & cheery breakfast area. Generous sized bedrooms, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, ample closets, & 2 baths. Interior laundry room w/storage cabinets. Enjoy the backyard covered patio! Add an herb garden or fire pit! Community heated pool! Will not disappoint. Please note that maintenance of front and back yard is included. Dogs under 60lbs, sorry no cats. No Section 8 *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS