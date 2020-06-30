All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 18040 N 24TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
18040 N 24TH Place
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:21 PM

18040 N 24TH Place

18040 North 24th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18040 North 24th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic Townhouse close to Shopping, Dining, & 101! Neutral palette throughout, beautiful tiled floors, rounded archways, window blinds, & skylight in dining area. French doors to patio from great room w/built-in shelves & wood plank floor. Stylish kitchen counters, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, & plenty of white wood cabinets w/hardware. Bright & cheery breakfast area. Generous sized bedrooms, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, ample closets, & 2 baths. Interior laundry room w/storage cabinets. Enjoy the backyard covered patio! Add an herb garden or fire pit! Community heated pool! Will not disappoint. Please note that maintenance of front and back yard is included. Dogs under 60lbs, sorry no cats. No Section 8 *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18040 N 24TH Place have any available units?
18040 N 24TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18040 N 24TH Place have?
Some of 18040 N 24TH Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18040 N 24TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
18040 N 24TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18040 N 24TH Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 18040 N 24TH Place is pet friendly.
Does 18040 N 24TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 18040 N 24TH Place offers parking.
Does 18040 N 24TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18040 N 24TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18040 N 24TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 18040 N 24TH Place has a pool.
Does 18040 N 24TH Place have accessible units?
No, 18040 N 24TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18040 N 24TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18040 N 24TH Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College