Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
18031 N 12TH Place
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:09 AM

18031 N 12TH Place

18031 North 12th Place · No Longer Available
Location

18031 North 12th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
NEW YEAR, GORGEOUS NEW HOME Custom finishes throughoutREMODELED KITCHEN, BATHS, CUSTOM PAINT, 2-WAY FIREPLACE, BEAUTIFUL HARD WOOD FLOORING! Open kitchen with tons of counter space, formal dining area, split family/living rooms.Lovely entry with huge ceilings. Half/guest bath downstairs with easy access when entertaining, and all bedrooms upstairs and private! Large Master Suite w/Walk-in closet, dual sinks. 2 upstairs guest bedrooms. All bedrooms boast a Vaulted Ceiling! New Roof & hot water heater. Roomy, shaded back garden area w/water feature. Amazing location in North Phoenix with park down the street & walking distance to schools, new dining/shopping in this UP-AND COMING neighborhood. This gorgeous non-Smoking home is perfect for the NEW YEAR*Owner related to listing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18031 N 12TH Place have any available units?
18031 N 12TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18031 N 12TH Place have?
Some of 18031 N 12TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18031 N 12TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
18031 N 12TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18031 N 12TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 18031 N 12TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18031 N 12TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 18031 N 12TH Place offers parking.
Does 18031 N 12TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18031 N 12TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18031 N 12TH Place have a pool?
No, 18031 N 12TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 18031 N 12TH Place have accessible units?
No, 18031 N 12TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18031 N 12TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18031 N 12TH Place has units with dishwashers.

