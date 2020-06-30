18031 N 12TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

NEW YEAR, GORGEOUS NEW HOME Custom finishes throughoutREMODELED KITCHEN, BATHS, CUSTOM PAINT, 2-WAY FIREPLACE, BEAUTIFUL HARD WOOD FLOORING! Open kitchen with tons of counter space, formal dining area, split family/living rooms.Lovely entry with huge ceilings. Half/guest bath downstairs with easy access when entertaining, and all bedrooms upstairs and private! Large Master Suite w/Walk-in closet, dual sinks. 2 upstairs guest bedrooms. All bedrooms boast a Vaulted Ceiling! New Roof & hot water heater. Roomy, shaded back garden area w/water feature. Amazing location in North Phoenix with park down the street & walking distance to schools, new dining/shopping in this UP-AND COMING neighborhood. This gorgeous non-Smoking home is perfect for the NEW YEAR*Owner related to listing