1802 E Cypress Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Charming 1930s Spanish bungalow bordering the Coronado district near downtown Phoenix. The efficient floor plan includes a light andbright living room, remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances and gas range, original historic pantry and built-ins, and two spaciousbedrooms (huge for a house this size!). Private, fenced backyard with large grass area and beautiful courtyard with brick patio for outdoorliving/dining. Nest smart thermostat, dual-pane windows, and lots more! Centrally located on a North/South lot in a quiet neighborhood near hospitals, restaurants, and ASU downtown, with great freeway access! Owner is a licensed Arizona real estate agent.