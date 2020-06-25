Amenities

1741 E Chanute Pass Available 06/01/19 BRAND NEW 4 BED HOME!!! SINGLE LEVEL ++ GATED COMMUNITY !! - 2018 built!! Brand New Single Level Home!! Steel Appliances!! Nice Tile Flooring!! Brand New Paint !! New Carpet!! Santiago Gated Community!! Spacious great room,Large walk-in closet at master bedroom, Covered patio, Dual vanity at master bath, Energy Efficient with New HVAC Unit, ENERGY STAR qualified home certified by third-party inspector. Brand New Gated community, Convenient Location to Freeways I-17 and I-10, Highly ranked Phoenix Elementary School District #1 and Phoenix Union High School District,Community amenities include a play structure, basketball half-court, bike rack and Ramada with picnic tables and a BBQ,Just minutes from ASU, South Mountain Park, Phoenix Zoo, Downtown Phoenix and Chandler Fashion Center

Just 4 miles south of Sky Harbor Airport



