Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1741 E Chanute Pass
Last updated May 5 2019 at 10:14 AM

1741 E Chanute Pass

1741 E Chanute Pass · No Longer Available
Location

1741 E Chanute Pass, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
basketball court
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1741 E Chanute Pass Available 06/01/19 BRAND NEW 4 BED HOME!!! SINGLE LEVEL ++ GATED COMMUNITY !! - 2018 built!! Brand New Single Level Home!! Steel Appliances!! Nice Tile Flooring!! Brand New Paint !! New Carpet!! Santiago Gated Community!! Spacious great room,Large walk-in closet at master bedroom, Covered patio, Dual vanity at master bath, Energy Efficient with New HVAC Unit, ENERGY STAR qualified home certified by third-party inspector. Brand New Gated community, Convenient Location to Freeways I-17 and I-10, Highly ranked Phoenix Elementary School District #1 and Phoenix Union High School District,Community amenities include a play structure, basketball half-court, bike rack and Ramada with picnic tables and a BBQ,Just minutes from ASU, South Mountain Park, Phoenix Zoo, Downtown Phoenix and Chandler Fashion Center
Just 4 miles south of Sky Harbor Airport

(RLNE3924363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 E Chanute Pass have any available units?
1741 E Chanute Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1741 E Chanute Pass have?
Some of 1741 E Chanute Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 E Chanute Pass currently offering any rent specials?
1741 E Chanute Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 E Chanute Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 1741 E Chanute Pass is pet friendly.
Does 1741 E Chanute Pass offer parking?
No, 1741 E Chanute Pass does not offer parking.
Does 1741 E Chanute Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1741 E Chanute Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 E Chanute Pass have a pool?
No, 1741 E Chanute Pass does not have a pool.
Does 1741 E Chanute Pass have accessible units?
No, 1741 E Chanute Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 E Chanute Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 1741 E Chanute Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
