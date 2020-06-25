All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1730 West Northview Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1730 West Northview Avenue
Last updated July 30 2019 at 10:21 PM

1730 West Northview Avenue

1730 West Northview Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1730 West Northview Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Nicely updated 3 bedroom home in Central Phoenix! Single story with eat in kitchen with all appliances. Family room with fireplace. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Newer paint. Huge lot with private pool. * Pool Service Included * Covered patio. Backyard shed provides added storage space.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 West Northview Avenue have any available units?
1730 West Northview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1730 West Northview Avenue have?
Some of 1730 West Northview Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 West Northview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1730 West Northview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 West Northview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1730 West Northview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1730 West Northview Avenue offer parking?
No, 1730 West Northview Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1730 West Northview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 West Northview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 West Northview Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1730 West Northview Avenue has a pool.
Does 1730 West Northview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1730 West Northview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 West Northview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 West Northview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Casa Anita
1801 N 83rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College