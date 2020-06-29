All apartments in Phoenix
1725 West Carol Avenue
1725 West Carol Avenue

1725 West Carol Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1725 West Carol Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You'll love this Updated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready!  This home features laminate wood floors, granite counter-tops in kitchen and baths, recess lighting and much more! Don't miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

Now offering $250 off!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 West Carol Avenue have any available units?
1725 West Carol Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 West Carol Avenue have?
Some of 1725 West Carol Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 West Carol Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1725 West Carol Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 West Carol Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 West Carol Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1725 West Carol Avenue offer parking?
No, 1725 West Carol Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1725 West Carol Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 West Carol Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 West Carol Avenue have a pool?
No, 1725 West Carol Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1725 West Carol Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1725 West Carol Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 West Carol Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 West Carol Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
