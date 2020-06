Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

17203 N 42nd STREET Available 01/07/19 Lane at Bel Esprit - corner lot! - Awesome floorplan in this two story home, with formal living, dining, kitchen and half bath downstairs and three bedrooms, two baths and loft upstairs. Loft can be used for an office, study, hobby room, etc. Low maintenance, mature landscape, exterior was painted last year, home sits on an oversized corner lot. Please call with any questions (602)-316-5663. Rental tax applies, $40 pp app fee.



(RLNE3958753)