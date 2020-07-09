All apartments in Phoenix
1717 W POLLACK Street
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:54 AM

1717 W POLLACK Street

1717 West Pollack Street · No Longer Available
Location

1717 West Pollack Street, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
NO ADMIN FEES. LANDSCAPING INCLUDED. Beautiful New Construction Now Available. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home boast 9 foot ceilings both first and second floors, large living room, and the kitchen with granite counter tops which opens into the large dining area. Additional walk in storage closet in the laundry room. Master bathroom has double sinks, granite counter tops and a large walk in closet. All secondary bedrooms are of good size. Space for a small desk in the nook upstairs off of the hallway. Courtyards at Madison Ranch is a gated community with several parks, green spaces, BBQ/Ramada and a community pool. Approximately 5 Miles from Downtown Phoenix! Surrounded by the Beauty of South Mountain to the South with hiking trails about a mile away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 W POLLACK Street have any available units?
1717 W POLLACK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 W POLLACK Street have?
Some of 1717 W POLLACK Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 W POLLACK Street currently offering any rent specials?
1717 W POLLACK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 W POLLACK Street pet-friendly?
No, 1717 W POLLACK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1717 W POLLACK Street offer parking?
Yes, 1717 W POLLACK Street offers parking.
Does 1717 W POLLACK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 W POLLACK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 W POLLACK Street have a pool?
Yes, 1717 W POLLACK Street has a pool.
Does 1717 W POLLACK Street have accessible units?
No, 1717 W POLLACK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 W POLLACK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 W POLLACK Street has units with dishwashers.

