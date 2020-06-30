1715 E Windsong Dr

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly garage air conditioning oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

For rent is a spacious 3 bed/ 2 bath home in the Ahwatukee Foothills area. At over 1,600 sq. ft. this home gives plenty of room for a small family. Nice kitchen with center island, 2-car garage, and location just minutes from I-10 makes a commute much easier. Rent is $1,450 plus city of Phoenix Sales tax of $33.35 for monthly total of $1,483.35. Deposit is one months rent of $1,450 plus $250 non-refundable cleaning deposit for total deposit of $1,700. Total Move-in amount is $1,450 + $33.35 + $1,450 + $250 = $3,183.35. Contact us to take a tour of this home today.



(RLNE5253544)