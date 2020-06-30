All apartments in Phoenix
1715 E Windsong Dr
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

1715 E Windsong Dr

1715 East Windsong Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1715 East Windsong Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For rent is a spacious 3 bed/ 2 bath home in the Ahwatukee Foothills area. At over 1,600 sq. ft. this home gives plenty of room for a small family. Nice kitchen with center island, 2-car garage, and location just minutes from I-10 makes a commute much easier. Rent is $1,450 plus city of Phoenix Sales tax of $33.35 for monthly total of $1,483.35. Deposit is one months rent of $1,450 plus $250 non-refundable cleaning deposit for total deposit of $1,700. Total Move-in amount is $1,450 + $33.35 + $1,450 + $250 = $3,183.35. Contact us to take a tour of this home today.

(RLNE5253544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 E Windsong Dr have any available units?
1715 E Windsong Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 E Windsong Dr have?
Some of 1715 E Windsong Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 E Windsong Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1715 E Windsong Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 E Windsong Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1715 E Windsong Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1715 E Windsong Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1715 E Windsong Dr offers parking.
Does 1715 E Windsong Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 E Windsong Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 E Windsong Dr have a pool?
No, 1715 E Windsong Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1715 E Windsong Dr have accessible units?
No, 1715 E Windsong Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 E Windsong Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 E Windsong Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

