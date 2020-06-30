1715 E Windsong Dr

Amenities
For rent is a spacious 3 bed/ 2 bath home in the Ahwatukee Foothills area. At over 1,600 sq. ft. this home gives plenty of room for a small family. Nice kitchen with center island, 2-car garage, and location just minutes from I-10 makes a commute much easier. Rent is $1,450 plus city of Phoenix Sales tax of $33.35 for monthly total of $1,483.35. Deposit is one months rent of $1,450 plus $250 non-refundable cleaning deposit for total deposit of $1,700. Total Move-in amount is $1,450 + $33.35 + $1,450 + $250 = $3,183.35. Contact us to take a tour of this home today.
(RLNE5253544)