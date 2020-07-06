All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

1636 E Whitton Ave

1636 East Whitton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1636 East Whitton Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location, location, location!! Amazing opportunity to lease brand new remodeled home in popular central Phoenix. This gorgeous remodeled 4 bedroom /2.5 baths is close to Biltmore, Arcadia, Downtown Phoenix, freeway, shopping and restaurants. Incredible upgrades throughout include new AC, new water heater, new wiring, new plumbing, new floor, new appliances,new kitchen, new bathrooms, new dual pane windows, new interior paint, new exterior paint in 2018. Don't miss out to lease this spacious split floor plan home! Move in ready on November 15th 2019.

(RLNE4270321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 E Whitton Ave have any available units?
1636 E Whitton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1636 E Whitton Ave have?
Some of 1636 E Whitton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 E Whitton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1636 E Whitton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 E Whitton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1636 E Whitton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1636 E Whitton Ave offer parking?
No, 1636 E Whitton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1636 E Whitton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1636 E Whitton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 E Whitton Ave have a pool?
No, 1636 E Whitton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1636 E Whitton Ave have accessible units?
No, 1636 E Whitton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 E Whitton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1636 E Whitton Ave has units with dishwashers.

