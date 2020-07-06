1636 E Whitton Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Location, location, location!! Amazing opportunity to lease brand new remodeled home in popular central Phoenix. This gorgeous remodeled 4 bedroom /2.5 baths is close to Biltmore, Arcadia, Downtown Phoenix, freeway, shopping and restaurants. Incredible upgrades throughout include new AC, new water heater, new wiring, new plumbing, new floor, new appliances,new kitchen, new bathrooms, new dual pane windows, new interior paint, new exterior paint in 2018. Don't miss out to lease this spacious split floor plan home! Move in ready on November 15th 2019.



(RLNE4270321)