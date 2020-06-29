All apartments in Phoenix
Location

1622 West Big Oak Street, Phoenix, AZ 85085

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom, plus den. PREMIUM upgraded lot with beautiful mountain views!! *Spacious kitchen features upgraded granite countertops and upgraded stainless steel appliances *Breakfast bar w/dining in great room *Great split floor plan *Large master offers private exit, large bath with dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub, huge master closet * Backyard is low maintenance with a built in gas fire pit, view fencing that backs to a lush green grass area. *2 car garage.Come see this one today! TENANT TO VERIFY ALL INFO * TENANT TO PAY $50 FOR COMMUNITY CENTER MEMBERSHIP - COMES WITH TWO BADGES, ADDITIONAL $10 PER BADGE *** ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 W BIG OAK Street have any available units?
1622 W BIG OAK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 W BIG OAK Street have?
Some of 1622 W BIG OAK Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 W BIG OAK Street currently offering any rent specials?
1622 W BIG OAK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 W BIG OAK Street pet-friendly?
No, 1622 W BIG OAK Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1622 W BIG OAK Street offer parking?
Yes, 1622 W BIG OAK Street offers parking.
Does 1622 W BIG OAK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1622 W BIG OAK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 W BIG OAK Street have a pool?
No, 1622 W BIG OAK Street does not have a pool.
Does 1622 W BIG OAK Street have accessible units?
No, 1622 W BIG OAK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 W BIG OAK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1622 W BIG OAK Street has units with dishwashers.
