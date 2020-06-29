1622 W BIG OAK Street

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom, plus den. PREMIUM upgraded lot with beautiful mountain views!! *Spacious kitchen features upgraded granite countertops and upgraded stainless steel appliances *Breakfast bar w/dining in great room *Great split floor plan *Large master offers private exit, large bath with dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub, huge master closet * Backyard is low maintenance with a built in gas fire pit, view fencing that backs to a lush green grass area. *2 car garage.Come see this one today! TENANT TO VERIFY ALL INFO * TENANT TO PAY $50 FOR COMMUNITY CENTER MEMBERSHIP - COMES WITH TWO BADGES, ADDITIONAL $10 PER BADGE *** ASSISTIVE ANIMALS ONLY