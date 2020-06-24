Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

1609 E Garfield Available 09/01/19 Newly Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath in Historic District - Fully remodeled 1250 Sf home. New flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets and counter tops, new bath cabinets and fixtures, freshly painted and new blinds. Fireplace in livingroom. Lots of yard space. Great location and move in ready.



Qualifications:

Income 3 times monthly rent

No unpaid rental judgments or evictions

600 credit score or better



Additional Fees:

$100 Placement Fee

2.3% City Tax

1.5% Monthly Administration Fee

$25 per maintenance call to property (after 1st 30 days of occupancy)

$35 Application Fee per Adult

$1400 Security Deposit



(RLNE4641308)