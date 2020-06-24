All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

1609 E Garfield

1609 East Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

1609 East Garfield Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1609 E Garfield Available 09/01/19 Newly Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath in Historic District - Fully remodeled 1250 Sf home. New flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets and counter tops, new bath cabinets and fixtures, freshly painted and new blinds. Fireplace in livingroom. Lots of yard space. Great location and move in ready.

Qualifications:
Income 3 times monthly rent
No unpaid rental judgments or evictions
600 credit score or better

Additional Fees:
$100 Placement Fee
2.3% City Tax
1.5% Monthly Administration Fee
$25 per maintenance call to property (after 1st 30 days of occupancy)
$35 Application Fee per Adult
$1400 Security Deposit

(RLNE4641308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 E Garfield have any available units?
1609 E Garfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1609 E Garfield currently offering any rent specials?
1609 E Garfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 E Garfield pet-friendly?
No, 1609 E Garfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1609 E Garfield offer parking?
No, 1609 E Garfield does not offer parking.
Does 1609 E Garfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 E Garfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 E Garfield have a pool?
No, 1609 E Garfield does not have a pool.
Does 1609 E Garfield have accessible units?
No, 1609 E Garfield does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 E Garfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 E Garfield does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 E Garfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 1609 E Garfield does not have units with air conditioning.
