Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1601 W TAYLOR Street
1601 West Taylor Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1601 West Taylor Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Governmental Mall
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1601 W TAYLOR Street have any available units?
1601 W TAYLOR Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 1601 W TAYLOR Street currently offering any rent specials?
1601 W TAYLOR Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 W TAYLOR Street pet-friendly?
No, 1601 W TAYLOR Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1601 W TAYLOR Street offer parking?
No, 1601 W TAYLOR Street does not offer parking.
Does 1601 W TAYLOR Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 W TAYLOR Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 W TAYLOR Street have a pool?
No, 1601 W TAYLOR Street does not have a pool.
Does 1601 W TAYLOR Street have accessible units?
No, 1601 W TAYLOR Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 W TAYLOR Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 W TAYLOR Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 W TAYLOR Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 W TAYLOR Street does not have units with air conditioning.
