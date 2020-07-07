All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1601 W TAYLOR Street

1601 West Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Location

1601 West Taylor Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Governmental Mall

Amenities

fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 W TAYLOR Street have any available units?
1601 W TAYLOR Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1601 W TAYLOR Street currently offering any rent specials?
1601 W TAYLOR Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 W TAYLOR Street pet-friendly?
No, 1601 W TAYLOR Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1601 W TAYLOR Street offer parking?
No, 1601 W TAYLOR Street does not offer parking.
Does 1601 W TAYLOR Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 W TAYLOR Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 W TAYLOR Street have a pool?
No, 1601 W TAYLOR Street does not have a pool.
Does 1601 W TAYLOR Street have accessible units?
No, 1601 W TAYLOR Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 W TAYLOR Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 W TAYLOR Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 W TAYLOR Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 W TAYLOR Street does not have units with air conditioning.

