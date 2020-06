Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave

Beautiful home with four bedrooms ,three full bath, den,a loft with good size back yard. Large Master suite includes bath with separatetub/shower and walk in closet . Kitchen is spectacular with all appliances,granite counters,tile floor opens up to family rooms with fireplace. French doorleads to the covered patio and backyard. This home has it all. Hurry!