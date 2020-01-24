15838 N 6th Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Moon Valley Home located in North Phoenix! Inviting Stone Fireplace in Family Room. Vaulted Ceilings. Travertine Flooring. Private Master Bedroom with Oversized Custom California Closets. Master Bath w/dual sinks, garden tub, & separate shower. Stainless Steel appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen. Breakfast nook leads out to private patio. Shaded patio provides comfort year around. Plenty of storage cabinets in the garage too. The community pool sparkles just around the corner for your convenience. Small pets welcome. Offered through Property Frameworks- Irina Noll Broker. Contact listing agent Lyn Hall for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!