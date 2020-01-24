All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 15838 N 6th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
15838 N 6th Dr
Last updated March 26 2019 at 7:43 AM

15838 N 6th Dr

15838 North 6th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15838 North 6th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Moon Valley Home located in North Phoenix! Inviting Stone Fireplace in Family Room. Vaulted Ceilings. Travertine Flooring. Private Master Bedroom with Oversized Custom California Closets. Master Bath w/dual sinks, garden tub, & separate shower. Stainless Steel appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen. Breakfast nook leads out to private patio. Shaded patio provides comfort year around. Plenty of storage cabinets in the garage too. The community pool sparkles just around the corner for your convenience. Small pets welcome. Offered through Property Frameworks- Irina Noll Broker. Contact listing agent Lyn Hall for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15838 N 6th Dr have any available units?
15838 N 6th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15838 N 6th Dr have?
Some of 15838 N 6th Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15838 N 6th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15838 N 6th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15838 N 6th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15838 N 6th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15838 N 6th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15838 N 6th Dr offers parking.
Does 15838 N 6th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15838 N 6th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15838 N 6th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15838 N 6th Dr has a pool.
Does 15838 N 6th Dr have accessible units?
No, 15838 N 6th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15838 N 6th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15838 N 6th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Families 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College