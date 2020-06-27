Amenities

15601 N 51ST PL - IMMACULATE 4 BED 2 BATH W/ PRIVATE POOL IN SCOTTSDALE! - Greenway/52nd St - GREAT WELL CARED HOME! CLOSE TO THE 51/101 - SINGLE STORY, LARGE LOT! CALL TODAY BEFORE IT'S GONE! - ***Occupied through August, email agent for showing information****



Well cared for single level 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom single level home W/ PRIVATE POOL conveniently located in Scottsdale! This four bedroom home includes a fourth Bedroom as a flex room that can also function as an office with French doors and a closet. The Master Suite has a private exit to the backyard and also features an extended custom bathroom with walk-in closet. Bringing the family and guests together are the family room, kitchen and casual dinning area that opens out to a firepit with sitting area and the pool. Adjacent is the fenced and grassed play area making for a resort style experience for all. Ask about free electric! Pool Service Included!



