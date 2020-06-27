All apartments in Phoenix
15601 N 51st Pl
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

15601 N 51st Pl

15601 North 51st Place · No Longer Available
Location

15601 North 51st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
15601 N 51ST PL - IMMACULATE 4 BED 2 BATH W/ PRIVATE POOL IN SCOTTSDALE! - Greenway/52nd St - GREAT WELL CARED HOME! CLOSE TO THE 51/101 - SINGLE STORY, LARGE LOT! CALL TODAY BEFORE IT'S GONE! - ***Occupied through August, email agent for showing information****

Well cared for single level 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom single level home W/ PRIVATE POOL conveniently located in Scottsdale! This four bedroom home includes a fourth Bedroom as a flex room that can also function as an office with French doors and a closet. The Master Suite has a private exit to the backyard and also features an extended custom bathroom with walk-in closet. Bringing the family and guests together are the family room, kitchen and casual dinning area that opens out to a firepit with sitting area and the pool. Adjacent is the fenced and grassed play area making for a resort style experience for all. Ask about free electric! Pool Service Included!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE4370419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15601 N 51st Pl have any available units?
15601 N 51st Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15601 N 51st Pl have?
Some of 15601 N 51st Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15601 N 51st Pl currently offering any rent specials?
15601 N 51st Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15601 N 51st Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 15601 N 51st Pl is pet friendly.
Does 15601 N 51st Pl offer parking?
No, 15601 N 51st Pl does not offer parking.
Does 15601 N 51st Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15601 N 51st Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15601 N 51st Pl have a pool?
Yes, 15601 N 51st Pl has a pool.
Does 15601 N 51st Pl have accessible units?
No, 15601 N 51st Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 15601 N 51st Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15601 N 51st Pl has units with dishwashers.
