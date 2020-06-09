All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:04 AM

153 N COUNTRY CLUB Drive

153 North Country Club Drive · (602) 319-4055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

153 North Country Club Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Phoenix Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3516 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Very rarely available townhouse in gated Phoenix Country Club in the heart of Phoenix. Home features an open concept, soaring ceilings, a beautifully designed gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops & custom cabinetry, two living spaces, custom fireplace, formal dining room, & spacious family room for entertaining. French doors to patio from breakfast area. Master retreat on first level with sitting area and sophisticated en suite bathroom w/dual sinks, free standing shower, soaking tub & designer finishes. Additional bedroom with on-suite bath on first floor. 2 Generous sized bedrooms upstairs with ample closets and storage, & recently renovated bathrooms. Entertainer's Dream w/built in kitchen & outdoor fireplace. Low maintenance yard. Social/sports initiation fee at PCC negotiable. Backyard boasts a covered patio, exterior fireplace, built-in BBQ, pavered patio, & very private setting.

Monthly rent includes bi-monthly yard service and all HOA/neighborhood fees and insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 N COUNTRY CLUB Drive have any available units?
153 N COUNTRY CLUB Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 153 N COUNTRY CLUB Drive have?
Some of 153 N COUNTRY CLUB Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 N COUNTRY CLUB Drive currently offering any rent specials?
153 N COUNTRY CLUB Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 N COUNTRY CLUB Drive pet-friendly?
No, 153 N COUNTRY CLUB Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 153 N COUNTRY CLUB Drive offer parking?
Yes, 153 N COUNTRY CLUB Drive does offer parking.
Does 153 N COUNTRY CLUB Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 N COUNTRY CLUB Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 N COUNTRY CLUB Drive have a pool?
No, 153 N COUNTRY CLUB Drive does not have a pool.
Does 153 N COUNTRY CLUB Drive have accessible units?
No, 153 N COUNTRY CLUB Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 153 N COUNTRY CLUB Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 N COUNTRY CLUB Drive has units with dishwashers.
