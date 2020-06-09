153 N COUNTRY CLUB Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Very rarely available townhouse in gated Phoenix Country Club in the heart of Phoenix. Home features an open concept, soaring ceilings, a beautifully designed gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops & custom cabinetry, two living spaces, custom fireplace, formal dining room, & spacious family room for entertaining. French doors to patio from breakfast area. Master retreat on first level with sitting area and sophisticated en suite bathroom w/dual sinks, free standing shower, soaking tub & designer finishes. Additional bedroom with on-suite bath on first floor. 2 Generous sized bedrooms upstairs with ample closets and storage, & recently renovated bathrooms. Entertainer's Dream w/built in kitchen & outdoor fireplace. Low maintenance yard. Social/sports initiation fee at PCC negotiable. Backyard boasts a covered patio, exterior fireplace, built-in BBQ, pavered patio, & very private setting.



Monthly rent includes bi-monthly yard service and all HOA/neighborhood fees and insurance.