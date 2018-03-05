All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1520 W Sahuaro Dr Apt C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1520 W Sahuaro Dr Apt C
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

1520 W Sahuaro Dr Apt C

1520 W Sahuaro Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1520 W Sahuaro Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
Darling 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home at 19th Ave and Peoria in Sunnyslope! Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. Ready for Move In 07/25/2020. This home is a single story. The home has stucco walls, shingle roof, storage shed with washer/dryer hook up, and a one car carport. Inside features a kitchen, family room, 3 bedrooms, one bath, a stove and fridge The home has blinds on windows. Home has fenced in back yard! Tenant to pay all utilities. No pets. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $200 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $849 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at (480) 382-9681 so we can assist you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 W Sahuaro Dr Apt C have any available units?
1520 W Sahuaro Dr Apt C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 W Sahuaro Dr Apt C have?
Some of 1520 W Sahuaro Dr Apt C's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 W Sahuaro Dr Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
1520 W Sahuaro Dr Apt C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 W Sahuaro Dr Apt C pet-friendly?
No, 1520 W Sahuaro Dr Apt C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1520 W Sahuaro Dr Apt C offer parking?
Yes, 1520 W Sahuaro Dr Apt C does offer parking.
Does 1520 W Sahuaro Dr Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 W Sahuaro Dr Apt C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 W Sahuaro Dr Apt C have a pool?
No, 1520 W Sahuaro Dr Apt C does not have a pool.
Does 1520 W Sahuaro Dr Apt C have accessible units?
No, 1520 W Sahuaro Dr Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 W Sahuaro Dr Apt C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 W Sahuaro Dr Apt C has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College