1520 W Sahuaro Dr Apt C

Darling 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home at 19th Ave and Peoria in Sunnyslope! Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. Ready for Move In 07/25/2020. This home is a single story. The home has stucco walls, shingle roof, storage shed with washer/dryer hook up, and a one car carport. Inside features a kitchen, family room, 3 bedrooms, one bath, a stove and fridge The home has blinds on windows. Home has fenced in back yard! Tenant to pay all utilities. No pets. No Section 8.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $200 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $849 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary Requirements can be viewed at -- https://www.rentarizona.info/rental-criteria/



