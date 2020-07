Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great single level home in a great Scottsdale location. Keeps you close to Desert Ridge, Keirland, Paradise Valley Mall, freeways, shopping, and restaurants. The home has stainless steel appliances, newer dual pane windows, newer A/C, nice gated courtyard entry, large master w/walk-in closet, 2-car garage, high ceilings, ceiling fans, and fireplace. Ready for someone to call it home. Owner requires good credit (no exceptions) and Owner approval on all pets.