1439 E ECHO Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

BEAUTIFUL HILLSIDE HOME IN NORTH CENTRAL PHOENIX! MASTER SUITE HAS GREAT VIEWS,LG BATH WITH TRAVERTINE FLOORS & COUNTERS. VAULTED CEILINGS T/O. 360 DEGREES OF BEAUTIFUL MTN AND CITY VIEWS. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS, KNOTTY ALDER CABINETS, EAT IN KITCHEN AND PVT PATIO. DOWNSTAIRS HAS 2ND FR/GAME ROOM/MEDIA ROOM AS WELL AS ANOTHER BDR/BATH, OFFICE AND A CAR COLLECTORS DREAM: A TANDEM 1500 SQFT GARAGE THAT HOLDS 5 CARS, CUSTOM WORKSHOP AND OPENS TO VIEWS AND THE BACKYARD. PARKING FOR ANOTHER 8-10 CARS, & PEBBLE TEC POOL. BEHIND THE BACKYARD WALL, PROPERTY COULD BE EXTENDED FOR MORE PARKING OR YARD. DRIVEWAY WEST OF HOME TAKES YOU DOWN TO THE GARAGE.