Last updated June 12 2019 at 3:55 PM

1436 N. 41st Ave.

1436 North 41st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1436 North 41st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Winona Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 949 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. We recently installed a new roof and we are currently doing some updates to the interior! It is located near Sueno Park and in walking distance to a local grocery store, shops and restaurants!

This is listed as Lease Purchase Option Not accepting straight lease agreements.

**THIS IS NOT RENT TO OWN**

Cash/Finance purchase price $159,900
OR - Rental Agreement at $1,120 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.
FOR AS LITTLE AS 4% DOWN!

***Please note this property is listed in the MLS***
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 N. 41st Ave. have any available units?
1436 N. 41st Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1436 N. 41st Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1436 N. 41st Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 N. 41st Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1436 N. 41st Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1436 N. 41st Ave. offer parking?
No, 1436 N. 41st Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1436 N. 41st Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1436 N. 41st Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 N. 41st Ave. have a pool?
No, 1436 N. 41st Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1436 N. 41st Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1436 N. 41st Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 N. 41st Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1436 N. 41st Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1436 N. 41st Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1436 N. 41st Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

