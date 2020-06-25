1436 N. 41st Ave.

Amenities

This 949 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. We recently installed a new roof and we are currently doing some updates to the interior! It is located near Sueno Park and in walking distance to a local grocery store, shops and restaurants!



This is listed as Lease Purchase Option Not accepting straight lease agreements.



**THIS IS NOT RENT TO OWN**



Cash/Finance purchase price $159,900

OR - Rental Agreement at $1,120 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.

FOR AS LITTLE AS 4% DOWN!



***Please note this property is listed in the MLS***

