Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:03 PM

1426 E. Grovers Avenue, #13

1426 East Grovers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1426 East Grovers Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Nearest Cross Streets are Union Hills and 16th Street
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2.5
Sq Footage: 1,368
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on case by case basis, No smoking
----------------------------------------

Very nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two story condo in the small community of "Crystal Springs" in north central Phoenix. Condo has nice size kitchen with all appliances and open view out to dining/ family room. Tile throughout first floor, gas fireplace and half bathroom. This home features a double master bedrooms with each bedroom upstairs having its own private bathroom, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings. Single attached garage with private access to condo. Nice covered patio area and concrete privacy walls surround. Gated community pool with jacuzzi spa.

12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 E. Grovers Avenue, #13 have any available units?
1426 E. Grovers Avenue, #13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1426 E. Grovers Avenue, #13 have?
Some of 1426 E. Grovers Avenue, #13's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 E. Grovers Avenue, #13 currently offering any rent specials?
1426 E. Grovers Avenue, #13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 E. Grovers Avenue, #13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1426 E. Grovers Avenue, #13 is pet friendly.
Does 1426 E. Grovers Avenue, #13 offer parking?
Yes, 1426 E. Grovers Avenue, #13 offers parking.
Does 1426 E. Grovers Avenue, #13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1426 E. Grovers Avenue, #13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 E. Grovers Avenue, #13 have a pool?
Yes, 1426 E. Grovers Avenue, #13 has a pool.
Does 1426 E. Grovers Avenue, #13 have accessible units?
No, 1426 E. Grovers Avenue, #13 does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 E. Grovers Avenue, #13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1426 E. Grovers Avenue, #13 does not have units with dishwashers.
