1426 E. Grovers Avenue, #13

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Nearest Cross Streets are Union Hills and 16th Street

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2.5

Sq Footage: 1,368

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on case by case basis, No smoking

Very nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two story condo in the small community of "Crystal Springs" in north central Phoenix. Condo has nice size kitchen with all appliances and open view out to dining/ family room. Tile throughout first floor, gas fireplace and half bathroom. This home features a double master bedrooms with each bedroom upstairs having its own private bathroom, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings. Single attached garage with private access to condo. Nice covered patio area and concrete privacy walls surround. Gated community pool with jacuzzi spa.



12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.



IF YOU HAVE A FORECLOSURE, SHORT SALE OR MEDICAL CLAIMS ON YOUR CREDIT, THEY WILL NOT COUNT AGAINST YOU.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC.

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.