Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1367 E DESERT FLOWER Lane
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:30 PM

1367 E DESERT FLOWER Lane

1367 East Desert Flower Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1367 East Desert Flower Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Highly upgraded semi-custom home in Richmond Heights community. Newly installed carpet and interior paint. Spacious Gourmet kitchen with updated custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, kitchen island with cook-top and breakfast bar, Breakfast room overlooking fabulous professionally designed backyard with grass, pool & spa (pool fenced to be installed prior to move-in), built-in BBQ, fire-pit, RV gate and extra tool storage room. One office (or bedroom) and full bathroom downstairs. Elegant staircase leads to upstairs: big entertainment room, over-sized Master Bedroom with sitting area, big walk-in closet and private balcony with incredible views. 3-spacious car garage with storage cabinets. Home is ready for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1367 E DESERT FLOWER Lane have any available units?
1367 E DESERT FLOWER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1367 E DESERT FLOWER Lane have?
Some of 1367 E DESERT FLOWER Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1367 E DESERT FLOWER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1367 E DESERT FLOWER Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1367 E DESERT FLOWER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1367 E DESERT FLOWER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1367 E DESERT FLOWER Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1367 E DESERT FLOWER Lane offers parking.
Does 1367 E DESERT FLOWER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1367 E DESERT FLOWER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1367 E DESERT FLOWER Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1367 E DESERT FLOWER Lane has a pool.
Does 1367 E DESERT FLOWER Lane have accessible units?
No, 1367 E DESERT FLOWER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1367 E DESERT FLOWER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1367 E DESERT FLOWER Lane has units with dishwashers.
