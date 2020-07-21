1367 E DESERT FLOWER Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Highly upgraded semi-custom home in Richmond Heights community. Newly installed carpet and interior paint. Spacious Gourmet kitchen with updated custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, kitchen island with cook-top and breakfast bar, Breakfast room overlooking fabulous professionally designed backyard with grass, pool & spa (pool fenced to be installed prior to move-in), built-in BBQ, fire-pit, RV gate and extra tool storage room. One office (or bedroom) and full bathroom downstairs. Elegant staircase leads to upstairs: big entertainment room, over-sized Master Bedroom with sitting area, big walk-in closet and private balcony with incredible views. 3-spacious car garage with storage cabinets. Home is ready for immediate move-in.