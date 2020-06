Amenities

You are going to love this cozy 2 bed, 1 bath newly renovated apartment! Small 4-unit complex, this home has all tile, ceiling fans, own w/d, small backyard, fresh paint, white cabinets and much more! Centrally located and close to all Phoenix has to offer. Call today to view!