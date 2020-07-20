1339 E.Marshall - Wonderful 3 bed 2 bath property in the Madison School District. Great home with Dual Pane Windows and lots of other energy efficient updates including a solar water heater with an electric backup tank. Kitchen has lots of cabinet space including a gas stove. The second bath is close to ADA compliant with roll-in shower and large open space. Backyard has mature landscaping with a pool and large storage shed. Full size washer and dryer Pool service and landscaping included!
Fees: Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200 Pet deposit-per pet (refundable) - $200 Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195 Pet approval fee-per pet (non-refundable) - $150 City rental tax - 2.3% Monthly administrative fee - 1%
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
