Unit Amenities in unit laundry range Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1339 E.Marshall - Wonderful 3 bed 2 bath property in the Madison School District. Great home with Dual Pane Windows and lots of other energy efficient updates including a solar water heater with an electric backup tank. Kitchen has lots of cabinet space including a gas stove. The second bath is close to ADA compliant with roll-in shower and large open space. Backyard has mature landscaping with a pool and large storage shed. Full size washer and dryer Pool service and landscaping included!



Fees:

Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200

Pet deposit-per pet (refundable) - $200

Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195

Pet approval fee-per pet (non-refundable) - $150

City rental tax - 2.3%

Monthly administrative fee - 1%



