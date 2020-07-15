All apartments in Phoenix
1335 E THISTLE LANDING Drive

1335 East Thistle Landing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1335 East Thistle Landing Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful big house with 4 bedroom+office, 3 full bath and 3-car garage in a quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to top Kyrene schools K-5 and 6-8 grades. one bedroom and full bath downstairs for guest . Master suite, 2ndary bedrooms and office upstairs. Large yard with sparkling fenced new pebbletec pool and heated spa. The master bath boasts dual sinks, garden tub, huge walk-in closet. 2018 remodeled including new AC units, stainless appliances, white cabinets, granite counters, travertine and hard wood floors, etc, like a NEW house and available for your movein by April 9, 2019 as part of application, pls have each adult applicant complete rental application form, $45 app fee, copy of license and proof of income (two months paystubs). thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 E THISTLE LANDING Drive have any available units?
1335 E THISTLE LANDING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1335 E THISTLE LANDING Drive have?
Some of 1335 E THISTLE LANDING Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 E THISTLE LANDING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1335 E THISTLE LANDING Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 E THISTLE LANDING Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1335 E THISTLE LANDING Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1335 E THISTLE LANDING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1335 E THISTLE LANDING Drive offers parking.
Does 1335 E THISTLE LANDING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1335 E THISTLE LANDING Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 E THISTLE LANDING Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1335 E THISTLE LANDING Drive has a pool.
Does 1335 E THISTLE LANDING Drive have accessible units?
No, 1335 E THISTLE LANDING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 E THISTLE LANDING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1335 E THISTLE LANDING Drive has units with dishwashers.
