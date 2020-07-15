1335 E THISTLE LANDING Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful big house with 4 bedroom+office, 3 full bath and 3-car garage in a quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to top Kyrene schools K-5 and 6-8 grades. one bedroom and full bath downstairs for guest . Master suite, 2ndary bedrooms and office upstairs. Large yard with sparkling fenced new pebbletec pool and heated spa. The master bath boasts dual sinks, garden tub, huge walk-in closet. 2018 remodeled including new AC units, stainless appliances, white cabinets, granite counters, travertine and hard wood floors, etc, like a NEW house and available for your movein by April 9, 2019 as part of application, pls have each adult applicant complete rental application form, $45 app fee, copy of license and proof of income (two months paystubs). thank you.