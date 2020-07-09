All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:53 PM

1333 E MORTEN Avenue

1333 East Morten Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1333 East Morten Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fully-furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the second floor of the gated Ventana complex. Bright and spacious split bedroom layout with vaulted ceilings and scenic views from the balcony. Three TVs including brand new 60'' Amazon Fire TV in living room. Condo is freshly painted with new carpet and stainless appliances. Washer/Dryer in unit. Assigned covered parking space outside the unit with plenty of additional parking. Close to your Condo is Piestewa Peak Mountain with numerous trails and scenic views. Easy access to 51 Freeway for access to the entire valley, Near shopping and restaurants. neutrally furnished with everything you need. A MUST SEE RENTAL!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 E MORTEN Avenue have any available units?
1333 E MORTEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 E MORTEN Avenue have?
Some of 1333 E MORTEN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 E MORTEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1333 E MORTEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 E MORTEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1333 E MORTEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1333 E MORTEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1333 E MORTEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 1333 E MORTEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1333 E MORTEN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 E MORTEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 1333 E MORTEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1333 E MORTEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1333 E MORTEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 E MORTEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1333 E MORTEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

