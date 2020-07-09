1333 E MORTEN Avenue

Amenities

Fully-furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the second floor of the gated Ventana complex. Bright and spacious split bedroom layout with vaulted ceilings and scenic views from the balcony. Three TVs including brand new 60'' Amazon Fire TV in living room. Condo is freshly painted with new carpet and stainless appliances. Washer/Dryer in unit. Assigned covered parking space outside the unit with plenty of additional parking. Close to your Condo is Piestewa Peak Mountain with numerous trails and scenic views. Easy access to 51 Freeway for access to the entire valley, Near shopping and restaurants. neutrally furnished with everything you need. A MUST SEE RENTAL!