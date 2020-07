13243 N 47th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

AMAZING NORTH PHOENIX RENTAL*OWNER HAS ALWAYS MAINTAINED THIS PROPERTY. ALL NEW CARPETING, FRESH INTERIOR PAINT. ALL FRESHLY PAINTED CABINETRY. NEWER APPLIANCES. NEUTRAL 18'' TILE FLOORING. THIS HOME SPARKLES. LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER. THE POOL WILL KEEP YOU COOL ON THOSE LONG HOT SUMMER DAYS. THIS HOME IS BLOCKS FROM PARADISE VALLEY MALL AND OTHER GREAT RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS THIS ONE. OWNER IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER IN THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA.